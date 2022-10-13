The Four Beauties Are Back To Swoon With The “Four More Shots Please” Season 3

The third season of the International Emmy Awards nominated show “Four More Shots Please” will be streamed soon on Amazon Prime Video.

The second season of the show was done on 17 April 2019, only four months after the premiere of the first season. But the production of the third season was completed very late due to the corona pandemic. In August 2021, the show’s lead actress Kirti Kulhari informed from her social media profile that the production work of the show has resumed and soon the show will be on OTT platform.

After the huge success of two seasons of Amazon Prime Video’s original show Four More Shots Please, its third season will premiere in India on October 21. Rangita Pritish Nandy has shared information about this through her social media platform.

In this season of the show, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Sayani Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo will be seen flaunting their beauty and bold style along with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajiv Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Sameer Kochhar and Simone Singh. Will be seen reprising his roles. At the same time, famous actors Jim Sarbh, Sushant Singh, Shilpa Shukla and Rohan Mehra are also going to be seen in this season.

Kirti Kulhari seems quite excited about the release of the show, saying “It’s the love for the show that keeps pushing us to do better every season. Hoping that we have managed to do it one again. This season the girls are sassier , sexier and more empowered to make their mistakes and learn from them.”

Kirti Kulhari also share the information of release date of show in a tweet

Describing the show, another lead actress Sayani Gupta shared “”The first two seasons were incredibly popular and got so much love and appreciation from the fans. The third season will see the girls having more fun, their camaraderie deepening, their fierceness expanding, but also their acceptance of their frailties. I am very excited for the viewers who have been writing in every day, asking about the third season, to watch the show.”

The new season is being directed by Joyeeta Patpatia, script is written by Devika Bhagat and dialogue is written by Ishita Moitra. In this season of this show, the fun and boldness of these four beauties is going to be seen even more. The last two seasons of this show have also been very much liked. The show showcases the bold lifestyle of four women.

The show is rated 6.5 by IMDB while Rotten Tomatoes has rated 83%. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see the fun of these four beauties.