The Immortal Ashwathama, starring Vicky Kaushal, has been postponed, Check out the story to know why?

The Immortal Ashwatthama, directed by Aditya Dhar, will have to wait even longer to hit the big screen. The filmmaker had wanted to begin filming the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan picture in Europe by April, Due to the second wave of the coronavirus, he had to push his plans back until July. Dhar has no choice but to advance the timeline again. While safety concerns and flooding in Europe are factors in the decision. The time it takes to secure visas is the most important one.

Dhar hopes to begin his modern rendition of The Immortal Ashwatthama by August if everything goes according to plan. According to a report given to a leading daily, the crew is waiting for visa approval, which might take a long time during a pandemic.

Aditya will embark on a reconnaissance mission with a small group first. He hasn’t settled on the countries yet. The sites could change depending on what happens in Eastern Europe. The rest of the unit will join them after the on-ground checks are done. Following the completion of Mr. Lele, Vicky is planned to begin filming between mid-August and late August.

The director has spent the previous six months perfecting the storyboard to ensure that the part legendary, part sci-fi show goes flawlessly from beginning to end.