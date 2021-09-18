The Kalakari Film Festival Aims To Give Stage To Women And Females Working Behind The Cameras

By Our Correspondent

The discussion about ladies in the entertainment world has been continuing for quite a while. This year, the Kalakari celebration is making a stride towards perceiving Women behind the camera. Kalakari Film Festival by Rishi Nikam aims to help female movies and women directors in reclassifying the uncaptured cinema to the world.

The sixth edition of the Kalakari Film Festival will include more than 500+ women films. It will likewise advance motion pictures by female artists around the globe.

A film has no gender orientation; its maker ought not be judged exclusively by their gender. These ladies would not adjust to the constructions and guaranteed their much merited liberation. Rishi Nikam, director of Kalakari Film Festival said that the primary target of the Kalakari Film Fest is to give a stage to the Women filmmakers of India to show their work on a worldwide level. This occasion likewise assists them with acquiring acknowledgment.

We are an extraordinary group made out of skilled people Aditya Itoriya and Priya Yadav. Art is a medium through which we can convey important messages. Kalakari Film Fest is a platform that provides this great opportunity for all artists.

In a limited capacity to focus time, Kalakari has acquired ubiquity among the everyday people just as large big names. In this fest, famous people from everywhere in the world will make their essence online because of Corona. Likewise, celebratory messages and wishes were shipped off Kalakari Film Fest through video, which has expanded the excitement among the craftsmen.