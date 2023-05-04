The Kerala Story: The difficulties of The Kerala Story are not over, the petition to stop the release has now reached the High Court.

Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Pleas Against The Kerala Story- It is Actress Adah Sharma’s upcoming film which embroiled in controversies. Even before release the film found difficulties and the matter of film reached the Supreme Court.

The difficulties were not over

The petition to stop the release of film now reached the High Court. New Delhi, JNN Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Pleas Against The Kerala Story. The troubles of Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen’s film is increasing. The film embroiled in controversies since the trailer release. A petition filed in the Supreme Court to stop the release of the film.





A section objected to The Kerala Story and called it is a propaganda film. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor accused the film for bringing bad name to the state. Briefly the matter was so big that the matter reached the court.

Demand for ban on release

The petition filed regarding The film sought to stop the release of the film. Apart from this, it also demanded in the petition that there should be a disclaimer in the film that it is based on fiction.

Court refused to stop the release

As reported by LiveLaw, the case is related to film story. The bench of Chief Justice of India and DY Chandrachud justice PS Narasimha heard Kerala story.The court refused to take any action in the matter during the hearing.

Advised to go to High Court

Not every case can be heard in the Supreme Court said The chief justice . Along with this, the Supreme Court asked the petitioners to approach the High Court. On this, the counsel for the petitioners said that a petition is already filed in the High Court regarding the matter.

The difficulties of the film may increase

High Court on May 5 heard the case. But on 5th of May The Kerala Story released all over the India. In this situation, the bench gave liberty to the petitioners to approach the High Court. If reports are to be believed, case can be considered for hearing before the scheduled time.