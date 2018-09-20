While the Khans and Kapoors of Bollywood have had their share of flaunting and showing off their exquisite lifestyle. This time it’s the turn of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra to show off their luxurious seaside bungalow. They have recently shifted to Mumbai from London and have set up a royal mansion. Their royal palace is located on the seaside bear Hare Rama Hare Krishna Temple. This abode is located near the Arabian Sea. The lady of the house, Shilpa Shetty is the one decorating this beautiful house. She has handpicked accents from across the world to decorate her Adorable palace. The power couple has named their humble abode Kinara obviously because of its location overlooking the beautiful sea.

It is a blend of traditional choices, the glamour of contemporary luxury, and an overwhelming personal preference. In fact, lately in an interview, Shilpa also mentioned that the house is built with Feng Shui and Vastu Shastra in mind. Scroll on and take a lot at their lavish Juhu mansion:

#1. The drawing room

#2. Entrance



#3. Sitting area



#4. Passage to the rooms

#5. Bedroom of the duo

#6. The dining room

#7. Family room

#8. The temple

#9. The bar

#10. In the lap of nature

So, we don’t just have a hot body to envy Shilpa Shetty, there is a whole royalty related to her that can make us green. This beautiful home is a sheer dream, don’t you think so too?