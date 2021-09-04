Today is the birthday of late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. On this Khan occasion, the makers of his last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ have given a special gift to the fans of the late actor and his family. Actually, the makers of this film have released the first poster of ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ on this special day. The makers have simultaneously released two identical posters, in which Rishi Kapoor is seen in the role of Sharmaji.

These posters have been shared through the official Instagram account of Excel Entertainment. In the first poster, late actor Rishi Kapoor is seen in the character of Sarmaji. At the same time, the second poster is also like the first poster in which Paresh Rawal is seen in place of Rishi Kapoor. Sharing this poster, the makers have praised Rishi Kapoor and also thanked Paresh Rawal for playing this character.



The film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ featured late actor Rishi Kapoor in the lead role. He had almost completed the shooting of this film. But he passed away in April and he could not shoot the rest of the film. After which the producers of the film decided to cast Paresh Rawal in the film instead of Rishi Kapoor. Paresh Rawal also agreed to the film. But still, this film is the last film of Rishi Kapoor’s career or say life, so it is very special for everyone. Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has also shared the poster of the film.



It is worth noting that the film, produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, is produced by McGuffin Pictures. The film is directed by Hitesh Bhatia. This film is the first film directed by Hitesh Bhatia. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Honey Trehan, and Abhishek Chaubey. On the other hand, Kasim Jagmagia is the co-producer of this film. Rishi Kapoor made his debut with Shree 420 and was last seen in The Body.