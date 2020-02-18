The New Mumma in Town Kalki Koechlin shares her experience of labour pain and thanked her Daula!!

Share

Motherhood is the best phase of life and to embrace it is a blessing. From the moment a women know that she is expecting a baby, to the eagerness’ and excitement to share the news with the beloved, is special. The excitement to flaunt her pregnant belly to waiting for the little for nine months and then the final and critical moment of giving birth. The love and the warmness of the little one is all what we say is Embracing Mother Hood.

The Yeh Jawani hai Deewani actor, Kalki Koechelin recently embraced the special phase of her life, Motherhood. She gave birth to a baby girl last week and is sharing her special and extraordinary moment of giving water birth to her little. The little girl was born through a natural water process, is Named as Sappho.

Kalki had shared her experience on the same and, now, she has treated fans with a glimpse of her going into labour with the help of her ‘Doula’. In her caption, Kalki Koechlin opened up on the importance of a Doula, who is a trained professional in childbirth and assists all the expecting women in soothing their experience of giving birth.

The picture sees Kalki in a tub with warm water, as she gears up to go in labour. In her caption, Kalki thanked her Doula for all the support. “Doula. I can’t experience childbirth and not talk about this word. The word comes from the ancient Greeks and meant ‘a woman’s maid’, it is now a support system of women for women during the process of pregnancy, labour and post partem care. I didnt know about the function of a doula myself until I got pregnant,”

She added, “In this photo I’m with my doula @newbeginningzz in the ‘transitional’ phase of labour, when you are almost ready to push the baby out and contractions are at their peak. For me it was by far the hardest part (so it’s quite appropriate that the picture is a blur), and without Sanam’s strong hands and steady voice guiding me through the breathing I’m not sure I would’ve been able to bear it.”

We congratulate Kalki for embracing Motherhood and welcomes her little Sappho!!