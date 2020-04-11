Honey is an antibacterial remedy which strengthens the immune system and speeds up the healing process, while lemon juice in packed with vitamin C and promotes healing and strengthens the immune system. When combined, they can fight common cold, but can do even more.

Increased energy – No longer needed coffee to function in the morning and had more energy during the day. Increased alkalinity – Lemons are able to neutralize the body acid and reduce the acid reflux, upset stomach, acidosis, and other side effects related to acid. Those who have chronic illness related to stomach acid need to consult a doctor before following it.

Improved oral health – The lemon is able to clean the mouth and kick the salivary glands into action. Removing bacteria from the teeth and the honey helps in their destruction, resulting in better breath and improved oral health. Hydrated lymphatic system – A dehydrated lymphatic system can cause many illnesses, thus this mixture will help it stay hydrated.

A stronger immune system – Never catch cold, flu, or stomach-related illness for a whole year. Weight loss – The lemon assists the liver to produce bile that assists the body break down the food so that the nutrients can be absorbed easily. Honey assists the stomach in the production of mucus to flush out toxins, and when the two ingredients are combined together, the body reaches a healthy weight.

No UTIs – This mixture acts like a natural diuretic that eliminates UTIs and also stimulates the digestive system in keeping the body regular. Glowing skin – The honey is able to increase collagen and the lemons purify the blood, resulting in healthy and glowing skin.