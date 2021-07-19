The Rat Race To Space; Jeff Bezos Set For Space Travel.

Jeffrey Preston Bezos (born January 12, 1964) is an American business magnate, media proprietor, and investor. Bezos is the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, having previously served as chairman, president, and CEO of the company. With a net worth of more than $200 billion as of June 2021, is the richest person in the world according to both Forbes and Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

Jeff Bezos is set to fly off to space in the first crewed launch by Blue Origin. New Shephard’s launch will take place on July 20 at 8:00 am Central Time (1300 GMT). The blast will take place from a remote facility in the west Texas desert called Launch Site One, some 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of the nearest town, Van Horn.

He would be the Second Person after Sir Richard Branson to go to Space. It apparently looks as if the Rat race has begun for the Space race.

About the Trip:

Jeff would be flying up 66 miles above the surface of the Earth on a fully indigenous rocket and Capsule New Shepherd. He would be flying 13 miles higher than billionaire rival Sir Richard Branson did, who flew to space on Sunday, July 11.

This space flight will include a paying passenger – 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, whose Dutch billionaire father paid an undisclosed amount for his fare. He made his place as another man who had paid some $ 28 million for the seat didn’t turn up. Oliver is a Physics student from the Netherlands.

The flight will also have 82 years old lady , Wally Funk, who will become the oldest person to go to space to date. She was one of the 13 women who passed NASA’s astronaut training program in the 1960s.

The crew appeared in their astronaut uniforms at ‘Launch Site One’ in Van Horn, Texas, for a string of interviews on Monday morning where he said they were neither afraid nor nervous about the flight that would set a precedent for ‘commercial air travel’.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said on Monday morning that he was ‘ready for his flight to space as he appeared in a series of interviews with his Blue Origin teammates, 24 hours before liftoff.

Let just keep your fingers Crossed and Hope for the Best !!