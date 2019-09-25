The Rented Apartment It’s where one lives any want.

Share

Sharmila could hardly conceal her excitement as the Ola cab was nearing the Saraswat Co-operative Society situated in a suburb in Mumbai. Her friend Annuradha had given her proper instructions to find the way without much constraints. The friends were going to meet after nearly a full year which was like a rare phenomenon.

If the distance hadn’t crept in, they would meet seven times a week. In short they met almost every day when both of them lived in Anand Vihar, Delhi.

Sharmila still lived there but Annuradha had to shift to Mumbai since her only son, Arun, who was working there was finding it very difficult managing alone.

“Till such time Arun gets married, I and Vinod are planning to shift base to Mumbai and stay with him,” Annuradha had told Sharmila during their afternoon meet-ups one day. She looked pretty sad because she had been living in Delhi for the past 29 years and was so used to every nook and corner of the city that it would take her some time to adjust to a very fast-moving cosmopolitan city like Mumbai, an issue few

54-year-ladies would face.

“What are you planning to do with your house here? No point in keeping it locked.” Sharmila had sounded earnest.

“Yes, you are right. Vinod is contemplating on renting it out. At least someone will take care of it. Once locked for a long period it would be very difficult to clean it later.”

“Well then I have a cousin who is looking out for a rented apartment. Shall I suggest her this flat?” Sharmila asked looking hopefully at Annuradha.

Then everything got fixed. Sharmila’s cousin, Neeraja and her husband Jagan along with their two children five years and two years old moved to Annuradha’s apartment.

“They are two small children, I hope they do not scribble and spoil the walls,” Annuradha seemed a bit uncertain.

“I will talk to Neeraja and anyway we generally paint the house once the first tenant evacuates using their deposit money right?” Sharmila was not sure about the rules but had heard someone speaking about how rented apartments function.

Annuradha had given a half assuring nod.

Eventually Annuradha moved to Mumbai with her husband. Sharmila had come to Mumbai for a close relative’s wedding and seized this golden opportunity to meet her gossip partner and best friend Annuradha.

“Come for lunch,” Annuradha had sounded equally excited. So here she was at her best friend’s doorstep at 15 minutes past one in the afternoon.

After paying the cab guy, Sharmila took the lift to the third floor of the building where Annuradha’s son had rented a three bedroom apartment.

She recollected that Annuradha had told her, that rent was too high in Mumbai compared to Delhi and that her son had paid a deposit for three lakh for a monthly 35,000-rupee rented house.

Sharmila pressed the doorbell for a long time but no one was responding. She was perplexed because Annuradha was aware that she was visiting her for lunch so she couldn’t possibly have gone out. It is then that Sharmila realised that the door bell was not functioning. She had been pressing it without any effect all this while. Sharmila gave a knock on the door and she could hear Annuradha’s voice, “Coming.”

The door opened and the two friends hugged as if they had been separated for a century.

“Your door bell is not ringing I suppose,” said Sharmila, to which Annuradha gave a nonchalant shrug of her shoulders and said, “Who cares?”

Sharmila was bemused with this reply but then she was in for more shocks as she entered the dingy house. The floors weren’t wiped neatly. The furniture badly needed dusting. She however camouflaged her disgust with a forced smile on her face and asked Annuradha to show her around the house.

The kitchen was not kept neatly either. The tiles on the platform side had grease and oil and many food particles spluttered and sticking to it dangling precariously. The floor was sticky.

Sharmila was more than baffled because she had visited Annuradha so many times at her house in Anand Vihar and all she found Annuradha doing was either cleaning the kitchen or the showcase or rubbing the floor. Her house had won the ‘Best maintained flat’ in a competition held by the society.

In an instinct to literally see how Annuradha had maintained the toilets, Sharmila expressed her urge to visit the washroom. The scene was equally doab there. The tiles hadn’t been cleaned at all for over a year, implying that she had not bothered to clean it right from the time Annuradha shifted to the house.

Not able to stop herself from asking this, Sharmila blurted out. “Annu, what is up with you? You were a well acclaimed figure in your society when it came to maintaining the house, but I see the cleanliness part here is not laudable. I am worried if some health issue is bothering you.”

“Oh come on, Sharmila, I am as fit as a fiddle. What can be wrong with me? Well I genuinely do not want to waste my time and energy cleaning up someone else’s house. This is after all a rented apartment.”

Sharmila could not relish a bit of the lunch that followed. She was thoroughly shaken by her friend’s attitude.

‘How can she call it just a ‘rented apartment,’ and neglect its maintenance. The conversations that followed only had Sharmila’s physical presence; her mind was working on something else.

She took leave of her friend soon and left. That night she was travelling back to Delhi. The following day Sharmila went to her cousin’s house, the flat that she had rented from Annuradha. It was not the first time that Sharmila was visiting Neeraja after she had shifted. Every time she dropped by she had seen the house in the best of conditions. No one would say there were two growing brats in the house. Not even their play things were scattered here and there. They had a specific place to stock all that and everything in the house was sparkling clean.

Seizing an apt opportunity when Neeraja had gone to make tea for her, Sharmila video recorded every nook and corner of the house including the washrooms. However, the kitchen had to be captured. Fortunately for Sharmila the little one wetted himself and Neeraja excused herself to attend to him. This was the right opportunity to click videos of the kitchen too. Her mission having been accomplished Sharmila took leave of her cousin promising to visit her whenever possible and also extending an invitation to her house.

No sooner she got out of the premises, Sharmila pressed the send button of the video recording to her friend Annuradha’s number. She had added, “This is a picture of your house that my cousin Neeraja has been maintaining for the past one year. Have a thorough look at it and you will realize it is neater than the way you had handed it over to her. If she too had carried the same attitude of ‘after all it is a rented house, why do I waste my time and energy in cleaning and maintaining it,’ then what a sight your house would have made; can you imagine?

“As an owner of the flat, it is then that you would have felt your heart painfully. Try imagining the owner of your rented house in Mumbai. What a depressing feeling would cross his mind if he happened to visit the house he has rented to you. Remember Annuradha the maintenance and cleanliness of the house you stay in whether it be rented on owned, is your responsibility as long as you live there. I am extremely displeased with what you said that day regarding it being someone else’s property and why break

our head to maintain it. I hope you change your stance after seeing this video clipping of your house.”

“Please do not take it in an offensive way. I am your friend and I think I have every liberty to pinpoint your mistake. Next time when I visit you I should hear the news that ‘A tenant has got the first prize for neatly maintaining the house in the society’. “A rented house is your house as long as you are living in it.” Sharmila was sure the video recording sent would definitely bring a drastic change in her friend’s attitude.