The Rise Of Vitamin C In Skincare; Learn The Uses & Benefits Here!

Vitamin C is very essential when it comes to skincare, as it aids the skin’s natural regeneration process. It tends to accelerate the production of collagen and elastin. It is vital when it comes to looking youthful because it tends to reverse the damage caused by free radicals. Vitamin C in simple terms keeps the skin ‘youthful’ and ‘healthy’ which is why you see such a surge in the production of Vitamin C serums in the market.

Healthy Skin

While you might be consuming Vitamin C as a part of your regular diet, it is not certain whether it directly reaches your skin. So, using serums and other topical products is the best way to reap its age-reversing benefits.

Beauty benefits of Vitamin C

Vitamin C application is safe for most skin types over an extended period. It provides hydration and naturally brightens your skin. It reduces hyperpigmentation and reddishness. It also reduces the occurrence of dark circles under your eyes. Vitamin C generally prevents the sagging of the skin and protects it from sun damage. It can even soothe sunburns and also helps wound healing.

Vitamin C concentration in skin care products is maintained between 10% and 20 % because anything higher can cause minor skin irritation. Also, Vitamin C works well with other common skincare ingredients such as alpha hydroxyl acids, retinol and SPF.

How to use a Vitamin C serum

Even though the topical application of Vitamin C is generally safe, almost all skincare ingredients can cause certain side effects. So it is best to do a simple patch test to check for allergies. Always apply a small amount of the product to the skin behind your ear, or forearm and wait 24 hours. The full application is advised only if there is no rash or redness in that area of your skin. For very sensitive skin it is best to avoid products with L-ascorbic acid. Products containing magnesium ascorbyl phosphate are less likely to irritate.

Directions for regular use

Always follow the instructions that come with the product on its label. Skin reactions may sometimes occur after repeated use so it is best to introduce new products one at a time, with a gap of a few weeks in between. Vitamin C is mostly applied once or twice a day. You need to cleanse, tone, apply the Vitamin C serum and only then moisturize. Remember to apply with clean hands and also that when used in combination with niacinamide Vitamin C can become less effective.

The potency of the serum

Two things can affect serum stability. They are product formulation and packaging. Vitamin C derivatives such as L-ascorbic acid, ascorbyl palmitate and magnesium ascorbyl phosphate tend to retain potency for longer. The product needs to be free from water and it should be kept in an opaque airtight container.

Effects of Vitamin C

The usage of Vitamin C helps heal blemishes, reduces hyperpigmentation and can give your skin an exceptional glow. Consistency is key for reaping maximum benefits from the Vitamin C infused product so unless there are side effects, use them regularly.