Shershah co-stars, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to be together. However, these stars have somewhere removed the doubtful fog from the eyes of their fans, and themselves have given the hint of their togetherness.

Yesterday, when the trailer of Kiara’s upcoming film, Indoo ki Jawani dropped, Sidharth became over-effusive and sent out good wishes to Indoo Ki Jawani team, where he penned, “indoo from Ghaziabad looks (fire emoticons) see you 11th dec guys #IndooKiJawaniTrailer @advani_kiara.” He tagged the entire cast of the film along with rumoured girlfriend Kiara.

Indoo looks forward to seeing you too 🤝 🤗 https://t.co/VMCvbK6pyS November 24, 2020

Kabir Singh’s girl reply to this tweet grabbed quite good attention from the fans. Kiara wrote, “Indoo looks forward to seeing you too.” However, a virtual hug emoticon adorned her words and allowed the fans to cook the rumored tale with some extra spices.

Meanwhile, the actress had gone to comedy king Kapil Sharma’s show, with Akshay Kumar for the Laxmi Bomb’s promo. Bollywood’s Khiladi has somewhere revealed about her relation, by jokingly referring her as bade ‘Siddhanton wali ladki’. The video went viral on social media.

On account of the work front, Sidharth and Kiara will be seen in Vishnuvardhan’s direction Shershaah. The film is based on the life of late Captain Vikram Batra, who was a Kargil War hero. Besides this, Kiara will be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani with Aditya Seal. It will hit the screens on December 11, 2021