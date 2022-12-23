The Second Song “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” Released, Choreographer Bosco Dropped a Heart Felt Note on Internet.

The most awaited movie of Superstar Shahrukh khan will hit the cinemas soon. The makers released the second song from the movie Pathaan ‘ Jhoome Jo Pathaan.’ The song has revolved around SRK and was choreograph by one and only Bosco. However, the first song featured Deepika Padukone and king Khan faces a backlash from the audience but let’s see how the audience will react on Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

On the releaseof the song, choreographer Bosco dropped a note along with the backstage pics. In the pics, SRK can be seen flaunting his abs. Bosco also highlighted that SRK was feeling shy to show his six pack abs.

While sharing the pics, Bosco wrote, “This is undoubtedly one of the best pics I have ever on my Insta page . Feeling very lucky to get this pic, He was very shy to click this picture . you were also feel shy while showing your Abs Sir .. It’s a lifetime moment for me . Thanks a lot so @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture . All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one . Hope we all enjoy our glorious #pathaan . @deepikapadukone you are the epitome of glamour shining and looking super hot . My best wishes to my team @caesar2373”

The song and the music the move has composed by Vishal and Shekhar. Sukriti and Arijit have crooked the song. Pathaan will be treated as comeback of SRK on silver screen after a break of 5 year’s.