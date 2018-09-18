Relationships are not always as simple and easy the way we dream and perceive them to be. There are always periods of ups and down in our life. Every individual wants that there relationship should be stable and shall not fade away into the darkness of end.

Relationships tend to be very interesting and motivating at first and as time passes by they tend to leave the person disinterested and bored. Here are few tips which would help in maintaining an everlasting relationship with your partner:

Spontaneity:



We all love spontaneity as it helps fulfill our basic instinct and give us the rush of an on-going adventure. Sudden plans such as dinner dates could be made to add a little spice and spontaneity in life. This would help in making the partner feel loved and appreciated as they had been in the beginning of the relationship. Spontaneity would even help in giving an adrenaline rush to your partner who would make them feel that you are an interesting person and not a boring or dull person.

The will to maintain:



As it is always said, where there is a will there is a way. When both partners take equal efforts in making it work, it will definitely work. At times there might be cases when an individual feels that they have to take more effort or have to be the first one in taking the effort, that is completely alright. One should never be hesitant in working for the betterment of their relationship.

Revival of attraction:

Interesting meetings or dates can be arranged in the typical old school romantic ways which would help in sparking the light of romance between the couple. One can take initiative of dressing up more attractively to make their partner feel that what they might end up losing if they did not work towards this relationship anymore.

The reason:

There always had been a reason due to which the partners had come into a relationship. One must never forget that reason. That reason holds the strongest value and one should tell it to their partner as well when they start forgetting it.

Give each other the space required:

Usually when people come into the comfortable phase of their relationship they tend to start barging into their partner’s personal space. All individuals want to be left free and have their own time. Hence one should allow their partner to have their own personal time and allow them doing what they enjoy doing the most.