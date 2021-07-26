“THE SUN AND THE MOON HAD PARTED”: Ma Anand Sheela Reveals her Love Story with Osho Rajneesh in autobiography,” BY MY OWN RULES”

Ma Anand Sheela reveals quiet a hard truths in her book, ” By My Own Rules”. Sheela writes, “Bhagwan akka Osho Rajneesh’s thoughts and the way of life he propagated had a big impact on me. I realized he had a vision. He wanted to unite people irrespective of culture, race and religion. He envisioned a community that would make reflection and self-awareness its goals; that would, through meditation, create a free world, a world that brimmed with positivity. Thousands of people from all over the world participated in this experiment. That was what Rajneeshpuram was all about. A wonderful experiment for harmonious living based on love and togetherness that attracted people from different countries.

Sheela continues in another chapter, “I had never before experienced the depth of love I felt being with him. It was beyond my imagination. Even after all these years, I have no words to describe how it changed me as a person. It made me realize my potential. It gave me the confidence that I could deal with all emergencies and situations. It made me fearless. I was ready to live life on its terms. I had only one desire: I wanted to be close to Bhagwan. Fourteen years flew by. It was like being on an island; realities outside were completely alien to us. I performed every task Bhagwan gave me. His trust made me grow beyond my limits. I thought, ‘If this wonderful man gives me a task, it’s because he knows my potential”.

In another chapter Sheela says, “The last few months with him, however, I was at the mercy of a great inner struggle. There were certain activities in Bhagwan’s house I was uncomfortable with. Going against his own teachings, Bhagwan consumed drugs. Even though he always said, ‘I am against drugs because if they become addictive they will be the most destructive for your journey towards the self. Then you become enchanted into hallucinations. There was also his immense craving for luxury goods, which I could no longer reconcile with my values. I was not just his ‘beloved Ma Anand Sheela’ and his secretary. I was also responsible for the community. I was torn within”.

There is an interesting twist in the love story between Ma Anand Sheela and Bhagwan Rajneesh akka Osho. In a chapter Faced with this distress, I remembered the advice of my parents. ‘Every person must follow the inner truth. No one needs to be afraid of their feelings.’ Their teaching became my guiding light. I did not want to sell my soul in the name of love. I could not be with my beloved Bhagwan anymore. I could not breathe near him anymore. It was time for me to leave Bhagwan. My parting caused a wave of disappointment and shock within the commune. Something no one expected had happened: As they said those times, “ Bhagwan and Sheela, who had been one heart and one soul, who had stuck together like the sun and the moon, had finally separated.