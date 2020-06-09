Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the hottest couple and indeed the royal one. The two have been quite vocal about their marriage and what keeps them glued together. Kareena has been married to Saif Ali Khan for many years now. Being the begum of the nawab of Bollywood, she has learnt quite a lot from her husband. Now, she has opened up on the same.

In a old video during the promotion of Kurbaan, Saif and Kareena were asked ‘Who is progressively possessive in you two?’ To which, first Kareena had given a clever look, demonstrating towards Saif as the possessive one. Be that as it may, it was Saif, who had proceeded to state that he feels the two of them are possessive, to which Kareena had included how she is similarly possessive as she gets extremely desirous if a decent lovely young lady converses with Saif. All things considered, as we said being desirous and possessive is additionally a piece of adoration. Look at the video underneath:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBKpXEKAgQ9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again

In an interview with BBC Asia Network, Kareena Kapoor revealed how Saif Ali Khan has changed her life and perspective about several things. Bebo also revealed that how Saif has taught her to love great things in life other than running after money, success and fame. “The best thing I’ve learned from Saif is being comfortable with myself and not always be running after money, success, fame. He’s taught me to love the greater things in life, that there’s something greater than money, fame and success, which I probably didn’t know — like family, love, calmness, peace of mind, or reading a book, or sitting and having a conversation, not about work and competition,” she said.

Veere Di Wedding actress has also revealed that Saif Ali Khan was offered the role which was played by Aamir Khan but he turned it down. When Kareena was asked about why did he reject the role. She said, “I think at that time Saif wanted to do a more commercial kind of movie.”