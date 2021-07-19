Bollywood Actress Esha Deol Takhtani will get back to the screen once again. The first trailer of ‘Ek Dua’ is released. Ek Dua, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. The first look of Bollywood actor Esha Deol Takhtani’s is out in this trailer. Esha Deol has seen in the role of a Muslim woman who is also a mother of a child. Aside from playing the main character in the film, the actor has additionally turned maker with the film which reflects a pack of subtle yet strong punches about a women-related cause.

Discussing it, Esha who is amped up for wearing another cap and the greasepaint indeed says, “I wanted to do a film that not just entertains but also informs and inspires change. When I heard the concept of ‘Ek Dua’, it truly touched me, and more so as a mother of two girls. So, I decided to extend my association with it as a producer rather than just being an actor.”

The trailer of the film was released on Voot Select’s YouTube channel. She added, “It is heartening to see how the number of women behind the scenes has increased not just in the count but invisibility too in the industry, and I am happy to join the bandwagon”.

In a previous interview, Esha Deol looking at turning maker said “Over the past few years, I have been busy taking care of my two daughters, who are truly a blessing for me. I always wanted to come back to films, but I wanted to do it with something special. Now that they have grown up a bit and some very interesting projects are being offered to me, I thought it was the right time for me to face the camera once again. I wanted to do a film that not just entertains but also informs and inspires change. When I heard the concept of ‘Ek Dua’, it truly touched me, and more so as a mother of two girls. So, I decided to extend my association with it as a producer rather than just being an actor.”

Esha was last seen in the film ‘Tell Me O Khuda’ in 2011. On 26 July 2021, Ek Dua will be release on the OTT platform.