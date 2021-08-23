The True Love Story Of Captain Vikram Batra, His Girlfriend Has Not Married Till Date

The valor and patriotism of Captain Vikram Batra, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra of the Kargil war, still enthuse the youth. The valor of Captain Vikram Batra shown during the Kargil War was amazing. The nation will always remember his sacrifice. But the story of his true love and such sacrifice of his girlfriend is such that it is difficult to find in today’s era. Their love story is an example of true love for today.

Today 22 years of Kargil Vijay have been completed. He is remembered not only because of his dying passion for the country but also because of his unmatched love for his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. In the year 1999, during the Kargil war, Vikram Batra was martyred while fighting the enemy at an altitude of 16 thousand feet. Captain Vikram Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. This is India’s biggest honor given for bravery.

Love story

Dimple Cheema and Vikram Batra first met in 1995 at Punjab University, Chandigarh. Both had taken admission in MA in English but both could not complete it. In a conversation, Dimple says that luck played an important role in bringing both of them closer.

In the year 1996, Vikram Batra was selected in the Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun. Dimple tells that both used to visit Kasar Mansa Devi Temple and Gurudwara Shri Nada Saheb. Once while circumambulating, Vikram Batra suddenly said to Dimple, “Congratulations Mrs. Batra, you did not notice that both of us have circumambulated together four times.” Dimple says that she was shocked to hear this. Captain Batra was so devoted to his relationship.

Once Dimple asked him about marriage, Vikram took out the blade from his purse, cut his thumb and filled Dimple’s demand with blood. Dimple says that this was the most precious moment of her life. Dimple kept waiting for Vikram Batra, waiting even after his martyrdom. Dimple did not marry anyone else after that.

The enemies had given the name of Vikram to Sher Shah

The Pakistani forces also bowed their heads in front of Captain Vikram Batra’s generosity and the Pakistani army used the code name ‘Sher Shah’ for him in their conversation. When he was martyred on 7 July 1999, his Delta Company had won Point 5140 and destroyed the enemy’s post at Point 4750 and Point 4875. He killed three enemy soldiers before he lost his life due to the enemy’s bullet. His slogan was ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ which was prevalent at that time.