One of the most used pills nowadays is the aspirin. It’s base, the salicylic acid is one of the oldest remedies that the man has used. It is used for pain, inflammation, heart disease and blood clots. It’s also used by people who have a cold or flu.

1.You can treat the spot bitten by insect

If you want very quick calming effect after a sting of an insect, you just need to rub an aspirin on the bitten spot. It will calm down the irritation pretty fast.

2.Dry the annoying pimples with aspirin

We all hate pimples and spend a lot of money for a creams and lotions that don’t always help. So forget about expensive products, here’s the aspirin to help. Crush one pill to get a powder and then add few drops of water until you get a paste. Cover the pimple with the paste and leave it for few minutes. Use the paste every day and you won’t have any issues with pimples.

3.Revitalize your skin

If you want your skin to stay young and fresh use the aspirin for redness, acnes, blemishes and similar skin diseases. The salicylic acid will help you to relieve the inflammation. Crush few pills until you get powder then mix it with bit of water and you will get nice paste. Apply the paste on the affected area and leave it for 15 minutes. Wash the paste with water. We suggest you to use the treatment daily for best results.

4.Eliminate the hard calluses from the feet with the help of aspirin

Using aspirin is the best way to get rid of the unwanted calluses. Prepare a paste using a lemon juice, 4-5 crushed pills of aspirin and some honey. Put the paste on the calluses and cover them with warm towel. In the end wrap the towel with plastic wrap. After a half hour, wash your feet with slightly warm water. Repeat the process every day.

5.Get rid of the dandruff

If you still have problems finding the best anti-dandruff shampoo, you can just try to add few crushed aspirins into the one you are already using. Use the mixture to wash your hair and you will see the difference.

6.Removes the worst stains from sweat

The aspirin can help you to get rid of the unpleasant sweat stains from your favorite piece of clothes. Put the powder of few crushed aspirins into a bowl of water, then soak the stained shirt in. Leave it for an hour or two and then wash it regularly. The stains will disappear magically.

7.Keep your natural hair color with the help of aspirin

Crush 5-6 aspirins and put them into a glass of water, if you have issues with losing your natural hair color. Apply the mixture on your hair, leave it like that for 15 minutes and then wash your hair as usual. You should have your natural hair color restored in few weeks.

8.Clean the very hard grease with aspirin

If there is hard grease on your pots and pans, all you have to do is to make a paste from few aspirins and some water. Rub the grease areas with the paste. You will notice how easily the grease will fell off.

9.Make your plants live longer

If you want the plants in your house to last longer, just add few aspirins in the water.