Rajkummar Rao needs no introduction. He is the actor who leaves a mark with each and every performance of his. His latest performance is Stree is receiving applauds from people all around the country. Now, Rajkummar Rao is all set to share screen space with actress Kangana Ranaut in two movies – Mental Hai Kya & Imli.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the movies as both the actors, Rajkummar & Kangana are known for their great acting skills. The two worked together in Queen and needless to mention, the audience and the critics were left spellbound with their performances.

In a recent interview, Rajkummar Rao spoke about how comfortable he feels with Kangana and the comfort level they share. When asked how the bond has evolved between the two actors, Rajkummar told IANS: “We have become way more comfortable with each other than we were earlier because (that time) I did not know her and she did not know me.”

“But now it’s been about three-four years, we kept meeting in between at different events and parties… So, the comfort level is definitely there.”, he further added.

Talking about Mental Hai Kya & Imli, the former is a psychological thriller while the latter is touted to be a love story which deals with relationships on a very human level. Mental Hai Kya has been written by Kanika Dhillon and helmed by National award-winning director Prakash Kovelmudi. The movie is set to hit the screens on February 22, 2019.

Check out the poster of the movie which has left us super impressed!

On the other hand, Imli’s shooting will begin in November.