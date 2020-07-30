There are new angles unveiling with each passing day in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. It was considered a suicide first but now it seems that there was much more in it. Sushant’s father had filed an FIR against the alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and now the revelation made by Anikta that Sushant wasn’t happy in the relationship is making everyone rethink the case. Now, a senior lawyer from Mumbai has come out to claim that there’s a clear connection between the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian, who committed suicide a few days before Sushant.

During a panel discussion with Republic TV, Swapnil Kothari, a senior lawyer, was among the panellists. He opined that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case should certainly be handed over to CBI. The lawyer further said that the financial angle is one of the most important angles in Sushant’s death. Swapnil further states that there’s a definite connection between Sushant Singh Rajput’s and his former manager Disha Salian’s death.

#IndiaForSushant | The financial angle is one of the most important angles, there is a definite connectivity between Disha Salian's death and Sushant's: Swapnil Kothari, Senior Lawyerhttps://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/CEQeN6Ricc — Republic (@republic) July 29, 2020

“That is one thing the Mumbai Police has been comatose upon, I’m happy the Bihar Police has come in. Though both police stations need to get out of this, and this case should go to CBI, in my opinion,” said Kothari. While speaking on the matter, Swapnil Kothari also questioned what the Mumbai Police was doing when they interrogated Rhea Chakraborty for about 10 hours.