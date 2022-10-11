These Beautiful Celebs Looks Just Like Us In Passport Pictures, Checkout The Photos Here!!

No matter how beautiful you are, but everyone looks somehow strange in their Aadhar card, PAN card, and passport pictures. But if you are wondering that this happens only with you then you are absolutely wrong. The actors and actresses of the film industry are also suffering from this misery of Government. And the pictures from Aishwarya Rai to Shahrukh Khan seem to prove this to be true. So let’s show you how your favorite stars look in a passport size photo.

Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai is one of the most beautiful women in the world. Every photo of her wins hearts of everyone. She gets complements not only from her fans but from everyone who sees it. But when it comes to her photo printed on the passport, then see how she looks like you and us only. And the charm seems to be lost somewhere.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is one of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood. Fans lose their hearts on each and every act of Kangana. But Kangana looks completely different in her passport picture. And we feel every common Indian girl will seem just like her. So, basically its magic of makeup or the lights.

Siddharth Malhotra

Actor Siddharth Malhotra, who has shown his acting skills in the film Shershaah, he looks like a school going student in his passport photo.

Sunny Leone

If you see this picture of Sunny Leone i.e. Karenjit Kaur, one of the most glamorous actresses of Bollywood, you may not even recognize her.