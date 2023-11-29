These Bollywood Actresses Shot For Films During Pregnancy: Deets inside

Pregnancy is the golden period of life, but Bollywood actresses do not shy away from work during this phase. Many actresses shot for a film while they were pregnant.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s passion for acting is unmatched. The actress signed a new film and even shot for a movie when she was pregnant. Also, she resumed work after giving birth to her beautiful daughter Raha. Her passion for cinema is exceptional.

Sridevi

Most people don’t know that Sridevi was one dedicated actress. She also worked in films when she was pregnant.

She was pregnant while shooting the film ‘Judai’ but continued her shoot in pregnancy. Ideally, she also continued working after giving birth.

Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan had a successful stint as an actress before entering active politics. She was pregnant during the shoot of the superhit movie ‘Sholay’. Yet, she completed the shoot with dedication.

Kajol

It was during the shooting of ‘Kabhi Khushi Khabi Gum’, that Kajol came to know that she was pregnant. But that did not stop her from shooting the movie. She completed the shoot with the same dedication.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena loves to act. She has mentioned this many times in her interviews. Kareena was pregnant while shooting for Lal Singh Chadha, but she continued her shoot despite her baby bump. Thanks to the camera angles, her baby bump was not visible due to VFX post-production editing.

Juhi Chawla

Juhu Chawla shot for the movie ‘Jhankar Beats’ when she was pregnant with her second child. In fact, she also shot for a movie when she was pregnant for the first time.

Hats off to the dedication of this fab actor. Juhi continued shooting for movies after giving birth to her second child.

Do you know of other actresses who continued shooting in pregnancy?