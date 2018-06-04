Gone are those days when Bollywood celebs were secretive about their personal life specially about the love life. At present time, the Bollywood stars are so open up about their relationships, hook ups and break-ups. They don’t feel shy now, they just speak their heart out and make everyone surprise with their every secrets. Here are the list of 5 Bollywood stars who made ‘most shocking confessions’ that will make you OMG!!

Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh a man who is full of energy and quite weird but still everyone’s favorite revealed something really shocking. He spoke about his virginity and revealed that he has lost his virginity at the age of 12. Not only this Ranveer has also revealed that he carries a condom around in his wallet. He revealed that he experienced the casting couch when a producer asked him if he could see ‘it’ and touch ‘it’.

Salman Khan

Usually Salman Khan don’t like to open up In public about his personal life but in the very famous chat show where every B-Town star got targeted i.e Blame the Koffee couch, Salman said that he was a virgin! It’s hard to believe on his ‘being a virgin’ statement, but keeping a record of his ‘No kiss, no sex scene’ clause in his movies, we think he could be…?

Alia Bhatt

The cutie pie Alia Bhatt when a about her famous position, she said it is “the classic missionary” because she’s a “simple person”. But there’s no harm in experimenting a bit here and there, Alia…just like you do with your movies. ?

Shahid Kapoor

Blame the Koffee couch, once again. Another Shahid Kapoor apparently revealed on the show that he would give up acting for sex! We wonder if Mira Rajput is happy or surprised by this fact?

Ranbir Kapoor

In one of his no-holds-barred chitchat with a popular magazine, Ranbir said, “I must have been around 15 years old when I lost my virginity”. Wow, we must say the guy started very young.