These Female-Oriented Daily-Soaps Will Awake The Lost ‘Feminism’ Inside You; Checkout!

Television industry has witnessed massive growth since past few years, and the salaries paid to television actors these days are no less than the film actors. Earlier, the daily soap plots used to be very monotonous and male-oriented. Women Characters were depicted as weak and emotional housewives, who were dominated by men. The sudden boost and success of female-oriented characters in movies, gave a rise to new feminism plots in T.V serials as well. If you are into the concept of “strong and independent” women, you can’t miss these popular shows that will awake the ‘feminist’ inside you.

1. Meet

This popular daily-soap is telecasted on Zee TV and is very much in demand. The show revolves around a “dhakad chori” named ‘Meet ustaad’. Meet is a girl who is criticized by society for being a tomboy. she believes in the concept of ‘feminism’ and does everything a man could do. she is a strong opinionated girl, fighting for societal gender norms. The daily-soap also provides fun comedy scenes in which Meet is shown outrunning men.

2. Anupama

“Anupama” revolves around the story of a housewife who promotes women empowerment. Women are always dominated by their working husbands. Anupama is a strong woman, who raise strong voice for rights of all the women that make a home. She is not a random shy housewife and knows how to handle dominating society.

3. Kya kasoor hai Amla ka

Amla is a strong girl, who has been a rape victim. We live in a society where rape victims are looked down upon instead of the criminal. The society always consider victim herself responsible for whatever has happened. Amla herself being a target of it, raises her voice for all other rape victims and struggles for changing people’s perception towards them.

4. Pinjara (khoobsurati ka)

This show presents the dark side of society every girl has to go through. A girl is supposed to look fair and beautiful. But, when a girl actually looks beautiful, society can’t embrace her beauty. “Pinjara” revolves around the story of an independent doctor named ‘Mayura’ who’s beauty is out of this world. She’s the dream girl of every guy and hated by women for being gorgeous. Despite being an educated and kind woman, no one appreciates Mayura’s inner beauty and talents. Later, her beautiful face gets destroyed by her lover and Mayura fights for her rights. She represents feminism in true sense, breaking beauty standards set for women in the society.