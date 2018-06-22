Looks like Bollywood is very excited for IIFA 2018. Last year, the event took place in New Jersey. And for this year, the venue is Bangkok, Thailand. The list of celebrities attending the event isn’t too big. Shahid Kapoor & Vaani Kapoor have backed out from the event. With none of the three Khans in IIFA, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are expected to glam it up. Rekha, too, will be performing after two decades at the award show and it will definitely be one of the highlights of IIFA this year. Kartik Aaryan is going to be the host of the night. The first videos from Bangkok have started doing rounds on the internet and here are the coolest ones:

We got a minor heart attack when Arjun Kapoor & Varun Dhawan said that they won’t be hosting IIFA this year.

Here’s the video of the two travelling together and cracking pathetic jokes.

Check out more pictures of these two from the event:

This is how they were welcomed. Super cool, isn’t it?

Here’s a video of our Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) & the multi-talented Ayushmann Khurrana gearing up to host the event.

Here’s a video of Kriti Sanon receiving a warm welcome at Bangkok:

Here are Kriti & Arjun ready to set the stage on fire!

Among others who will add glamour to the event include Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vikas Gupta, Nushrat Bharucha, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Radhika Apte, Mouni Roy and, Iulia Vantur.