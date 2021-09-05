“They Do Not Consider You A Human Being,” Angry Anushka Sharma On Media Coverage Of Siddharth Shukla’s Death

The death of famous TV actor Siddharth Shukla has shocked people. Many photos and videos of his last journey surfaced. Seeing this coverage, many stars got furious and vented their anger on social media. On this occasion, actress Anushka Sharma has also expressed her anger by tweeting.

Actress Anushka Sharma has shared few lines of the comedian Zakir Khan on Instagram. In her post, the actress has expressed her displeasure over the thing that the pictures were being made viral on social media when a celebrity passes away. The shared lines were something like this, “They do not consider you human. That’s why there are no lines, no boundaries. Your corpse is not a soulless body for them. Just one more chance to take a picture. As much as possible.”

“These are like trying to steal utensils from a burning house in a riot because what will you do after them. Maximum 10 photos, 5 stories, 3 videos and 2 stories. 1 post and just over, so your death will remain a spectacle.”

Stay strong my lady #ShehnaazGill,

World is with you..! pic.twitter.com/ImCwJymgWD — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) September 3, 2021

Anushka Sharma reacted to Siddharth Shukla’s death and how media covered the story, “A mourning and weeping mother is a spectacle, a father was broken by grief and sorrow is a spectacle, a sad sister, who is losing courage, an unhappy brother is a spectacle, every person who loves, who is sad on losing you is a spectacle for them. As when you were alive, things around would have been distinct. And when you die, your weeping and crying families will now satisfy their content hunger.”

In the end, Zakir wrote, “Just telling that you and I have chosen this life. If you are aware of this fact while you are alive, then you will possibly feel less sorry. Before closing your eyes for the last time, be happy, in your friends, love your people, learn a lot, make new relationships. Just don’t live for them, what is left. Live for yourself because according to them you are not human.”