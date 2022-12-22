‘They’ve Started Fighting’: Dia Mirza Opens Up On Son Avyaan’s Bond With His Step Sister Samaira!

Actress Dia Mirza forayed into Bollywood and straight into the hearts of the people in 2001 with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Though she had a short career in the film industry, Mirza surprised everyone with her comeback in web shows. She is winning accolades for her second innings as an actor.

Besides her professional life, Dia grab headlines for her personal life too. She tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi after parting ways with Sahil Sangha. Soon after, the couple welcomed their first child and named their kid Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Since the time of Avyaan’s birth, Dia often share adorable clicks with her little bundle of joy. Not just this, her posts also features her step daughter Samaira Rekhi, daughter of Vaibhav Rekhi from his first marriage to Sunaina Rekhi.

In a recent interview, the Parineeta actress opened up on the bond between her son and his step sister. Talking about the equation between her 1-year-old son, Avyaan, and her 13-year-old step-daughter, Samaira, she said that the two have different music tastes and they keep fighting over it.

Dia stated that Samaira keeps asking how does Avyaan like old music. To which, she says that they give him everything, from classics to contemporary but he is just the way he is. Dia revealed that Avyaan loves Strangers In The Night by Frank Sinatra and then Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke by Kishore Kumar also.

Divulging more on the developing bond of Avyaan and Samaira, the 41-year-old actress stated that the two have already started fighting about whose music will be played in the car. “He would say ‘Na Na’. and Samaira would be like ‘No, Avyaan I can’t bear to hear the song one more time’. But, every day is not all laugh. It’s hard work and super challenging. It’s such a great thing to see their bond, it’s just the best thing in the world,” she added.

On the work front, Dia Mirza is UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India . She has Dhak Dhak alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi and Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed in the pipeline.