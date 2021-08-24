Third Wave Of COVID 19 To Hit In October! Here’s What It May Look Like

After the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 virus that hit the nation a few months ago, people are extremely worried about the third wave. As soon as the curve went down, everyone started preparing for the third wave. Thereby taking necessary precautions.

The third wave of COVID-19 to hit in October

But in recent reports of the committee set up by the Union Home Ministry, the third wave may reach its peak around September-October. Reports clearly mentioned that it would affect children as severely as adults.

Yes! It may happen if necessary action won’t be taken. It is reportedly said that the third wave of COVID-19 will hit the nation as early as October. The report was submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). It elaborates about the critical need for pediatric facilities, including doctors, staff, and equipment like ventilators and ambulances, in case a large number of children got infected by the virus. The report further mentioned about the available infrastructure was “no nowhere close” to the requirement if the need is mandatory as per the situation.

Elevating Vaccination Drive

Reportedly, the committee which was set up by the Union Home Ministry was under the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) of the MHA. The committee has asked the state to prioritize vaccination drive against the virus for children with comorbidities and those with special needs.

As we all know, the second wave was quite frightening for the entire nation. And everyone wants to avoid the same situation again, afterward. It was stated before that there might not be any third-wave hitting the nation.

These variants of COVID to trigger the Third Wave

The second wave of COVID-19 was, reportedly, driven by the Delta variant of coronavirus. The variant is more infectious and has immune escape properties. And as per the government, it is assumed that the third wave too will be driven mostly due to mutations of the virus.

Experts are already looking towards the different variants of coronavirus, which have already hit the headlines as a Variant of Interest since April 2021.

Apart from this, another concerning variant is the new Delta plus variant. The variant is considered highly infectious and has been reported in Maharashtra first. Experts had already warned that this variant may trigger the third wave of the pandemic.

Besides this, the Lambda variant which was first reported from Peru is widely spreading in South America. By June 2021, it had been reported in around 25 countries. However, the number of COVID cases as a result of this variant outside South America remains minimal. As of now, no case of Lambda variant has been reported from India or neighboring countries.