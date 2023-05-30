This Bollywood Actor Admits Having Crush On Sai Pallavi; Lacks Courage To Ask Her. Read Here!

One of the most adored actresses in the South Asian film business is Sai Pallavi. She has a very special personality that is devoid of pretentiousness, which makes everyone swoon over her. A Bollywood star has admitted to having a great love for her. Gulshan Devaiah admitted to having feelings for the Fidaa actress and described it as an “obsession.”

Gulshan Devaiah recently admitted in an interview that despite having Sai Pallavi’s number, he has never been able to call her. Regarding Sai Pallavi, Gulshan admitted to having a “huge crush” on her that has been going on for a while to ETimes. I also have her phone number. I wish I had the courage to approach her, though. She is a fantastic dancer and actor, in my opinion. I believe it to be just a crush. Beyond that, there is nothing. At times, I have a slight infatuation with her. She can also act well, though. She is an excellent actor. And I think I’d be content with that if I ever had the chance to work with her in a movie at some point in my life. What about the rest? I’m not sure. And if the rest won’t happen, what can I do? That is also present.

He made it clear that it’s just that, but he still wants to collaborate with her. “If it’s meant to be, it’ll happen,” the actor continued. If something isn’t intended to happen, it won’t. But it would be beneficial to work with an excellent actor if you had the chance. There is nothing improper about that. You can at least do that much.