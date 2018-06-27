Share

It has been just a week that Ekta Kapoor’s latest big-budgeted and multi starrer romantic family drama ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’ started airing on Sony TV. Karan Kundra and newbie Yogita Bihani are seen in the lead roles. The show casts many known faces like Bijay Anand and Poonam Dhillon. But this actress decided to part ways from the show.

In a shocking turn of events, Poonam Dhillon has quit the TV show. Poonam, who plays the male lead’s mother on the show, was apparently not satisfied with her character. She was disappointed with the way her track was shaping up. So instead of carrying on further, she discussed her doubts with the production team. When nothing fruitful shaped up, she left the show on friendly terms.

Poonam confirmed, “I wasn’t happy with the way my track was shaping up. It was centred around the male lead’s love story and my character was just incidental, not meaty enough to excite me. After my last two TV experiences — ‘Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ and ‘Kittie Party’ — I was looking for central roles, which I thought this would be. I don’t mind putting in extra hours in a distant location, if the role is fulfilling. So, rather than wait for a few more weeks and create discomfort between the production house and me, I decided to quit immediately. The makers were considerate enough to accept my decision and we parted on an amicable note. I would like to work with them in the future with a strong character. I also have other commitments like my play, a film and some other responsibilities, which were suffering, too. I am looking forward to doing exciting work on TV, be it a soap or a talk show.”

Poonam quit the show after two days of shoot. The production house had to look for a replacement. Actress Rajeshwari Sachdev has agreed to step in Poonam’s shoes. She will now be seen playing Karan Kundra’s mother on the show.

When Rajeshwari was asked about the same, she said “I am sure Poonamji has valid reasons for quitting the show. I have shot just for a day and so far, the character seems interesting. I like the way the show is being shot and I am hopeful that the character will pan out well. TV shows, unlike films, don’t follow a bound script. Different tracks and characters are highlighted at various points to keep a show interesting. In addition, as I am not required to shoot daily, it allows me to focus on other projects as well.”

Having acted in numerous Bollywood and Punjabi films, Rajeshwari is not a newbie on Indian Television. She has hosted the iconic TV show ‘Antakshari’ and was also seen in dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’ along with her husband. She was also a part of popular TV shows like ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Laut Ao Trisha’ and ‘Peshwa Bajirao’ among others.