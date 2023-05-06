‘This Film Is Special’; Kartik Aaryan Was Seen Praising His New Release ‘Shehzada’

Actor Kartik Aaryan’s film ‘Shehzada’, which released in February this year, did nothing special at the box office. But, after its release on OTT, this film is doing amazing. After the digital release, this film is getting a lot of love from the audience. For almost three weeks, ‘Shehzada’ has occupied the top 10 list of non-English films. Kartik is also very happy with this and was recently seen praising it.

Shehzada Was Released On This Day

Let us tell you that Shehzada was released in theaters on 17 February 2023. And on April 14, 2023, it has been released on Netflix. On the film’s OTT success, Kartik Aaryan said, “Shehzada is a special film and I am happy that it is getting such a good response on OTT. It is really good to see that audiences all over the world are watching ‘Shehzada’ and are enjoying it.” The film is getting the love it deserves.”





These Stars Are In The Film

Kartik Aaryan said that even after more than 20 days for the OTT release of the film, it is trending worldwide. Overwhelmed to see the wonderful response the film is getting. Let us tell you that apart from Kartik in the film ‘Shehzada’ directed by Rohit Dhawan, stars like Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala are also in important roles.

Will Be Seen In This Film

‘Shehzada’ is a remake of Allu Arjun’s superhit film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. The film was a huge success in South India, but Shehzada was rejected by the audience in theaters for being an exact copy. Talking about Karthik’s work front, he will soon be seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. Kiara is also in an important role with him in this film.