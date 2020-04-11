Some of the very well known treatments that can detoxify the vagina and cleanse it are the vaginal steam baths. These are called herbal treatments. They are for sure not new, but have recently became very popular since they can be performed at the comfort of your own home. These herbs will keep your vagina healthy and treat all kinds of fungi and uterine fibroid.

Women that are pregnant are not advised to do them or the women who think they are pregnant. If you’re on your period, wait for two days to pass at least. These kind of baths perform a process of detoxification or your vagina, uterus (uterine fibroid) and cervix.

They can as well clean the membranes of the uterine and the vaginal tissue, but also oxygenate the blood, regulate the menstrual cycle, remove toxins from the body, help with uterine fibroid and help with vaginal cysts or yeast infections.

This kind of vaginal steam baths mostly last from 20 to 45 minutes. The steam should definitely not be too hot and you shouldn’t be too close to it so that you don’t irritate the tissue or avoid burning.

Here you have some of the herbs that you can use for these types of vaginal baths:

Basil

Oregano

Manzanilla

Lavender

Rose petals

You also need to know the details about all of the herbs so that you could avoid any allergic reaction.

Take one look at how to prepare a vaginal bath at home to treat uterine fibroid:

What is first is, you need to boil 4 liters of filtered water. Then select your type of herb. It should be fresh or dried. You will actually need about 1 cup of it. In case you chose to use fresh herbs, the amount should be tripled.

Boil these herbs for 10 minutes and after that, leave them to rest for 5 minutes. After all this, you should put this prepared herbal water in a bowl. Sit onto a grate chair. The bowl should be right below you and you should be without your underwear. Make a tent over the bowl by placing a blanket or a towel around your waist. It as well won’t let the steam go around. This vapor will go into the vagina and its surrounding areas and the procedure should last for about 30 minutes. All of the medicinal properties of these herbs will be absorbed.

After all this is done, you might have some vaginal discharge or feel vaginal cramping, but do not be afraid, because it is normal, especially if you do it for the first time.

You are allowed to do this treatment once or two times on every 6 months.