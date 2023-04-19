This Is How Salman Khan Reacted When Pooja Hegde Called Him ‘Bhai’; Told Her Not To Do So!

Salman Khan and south actress Pooja Hegde share the screen for the first time. The couple is ready to release ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. Directed by Farhad Samji, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapati Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassi Gill, Shahnaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in key roles. While promoting the film, Pooja Hegde recently revealed that she called Salman “Bhai” when they first met.

Pooja Hegde Used to call Salman Khan ‘Bhai’

In an interview with News18, Pooja opened up about how she calls the superstar as “Bhai”. She said, “When we first met, I called him Bhai. It’s because everyone called him that. The whole world calls him Bhaijan, so naturally I called him that. Even during filming, I called him Bhaijan but as our character in the film is different, Everyone laughs at me listening ‘bhai’ from my mouth.”

What Pooja Hegde Calls Salman Khan?





The actress also revealed that she now calls Salman Khan as ‘SK’. Pooja asked how Salman reacted when she called him “Bhai”. she said, “Now I call him S.K.because he asked me to do so. He said that I can call him Salman, but I refused! Then I called him Salman sir, but he started calling me Madam, so I asked him not to. Now we are settled with SK.”

Fans Are Excited to See Their Pair

Meanwhile, the trailer for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has just been released and people are loving the chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. Fans of the two are thrilled to see them together on the big screen for the first time. The film will be released on April 21 in honor of Eid al-Adha.