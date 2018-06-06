Sonam Kapoor’s latest flick ‘Veere Di Wedding’ is garnering a lot of attention these days, not just for the right reasons. In the film, the four leading ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania are seen as being wild, free and living their life to the fullest. Meanwhile, the four best friends also try to deal with the mess that their lives are. The movie revolves around the lives of these four friends, or as they call each other “Veeres” and how they cope with their personal issues.

While the movie is being applauded by people for showing women being liberated and in control of their lives, it also showcases the ladies in progressive roles and liberal setting. Not to mention, the film also has a lot of bold scenes as well.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was recently asked about her In-laws’ reaction to her bold avatar in ‘Veere Di Wedding’. She was quoted as saying, “My family members or in-laws have no problem with this. This is my job and I have no hesitation in doing this. I received a lot of good response from the in-laws’ house. Anand’s family has greatly appreciated my work.”

All the film promos focus around it being “not a chick flick”. Sonam was also asked why isn’t VDW a chick-flick. To that Sonam stated, “That’s a derogatory way of looking at a film. It’s not a chick flick. Firstly, we should not be called chicks. And secondly, it’s a movie about four people, which caters to both men and women.”

She further continued, “The Pyaar Ka Punchnama series is great but it’s very sexist. VDW is not about women discussing men and putting them down or discussing what they are going through. It’s quite different.”

When Sonam was asked if they are ‘reducing female empowerment to behaving like men’ as many accused the film of after watching the trailer, she quipped, “I don’t think this question would be posed to men that you are drinking, smoking and abusing or sexually active, does this make you less of a man?”