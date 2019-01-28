This Is How Taimur Ali Khan Celebrated Republic Day With Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan, Video Inside

Share

We all know that Taimur Ali Khan is the most popular star kid in Bollywood , and it wouldn’t be wrong to call him a celebrity who is giving A-listers a run for their stardom. Recently during an interview with Filmfare, Sara Ali Khan stated that Taimur is the biggest celebrity in the house, we couldn’t have agreed more. She was quoted as saying, “Yes, hands down. He walks out of the house and it makes the news. While we have to work hard for it.”

On 26 January, when the whole nation was celebrating Republic day,Taimur with his star parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also did a little celebration. The pics of them hoisting the national flag in their Mumbai apartment have gone viral.

In the pictures we can see Kareena Kapoor in her green salwar suit while papa Saif is wearing a traditional blue kurta, and Taimur rocked his Republic Day look in white kurta pyjama. Take a look at how Taimur Ali Khan celebrated Republic Day:

Taimur is the only star kid whose every pic and move is monitored by the media and paparazzi. On this, mommy Kareena recently said in an interview, “Now I do not like the fact that Taimur’s every move is monitored… and people even talking about his hairstyle and all… I do not know how to control it now. Having said that I think he is becoming more familiar with the camera now, he looks right into the camera.”

What you guys think about Taimur’s white kurta pyjama look on Republic Day? Do let us know in the comments.