This Is How You Can Try To Conceive A Baby Boy

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

According to a research, Indians are more interested in giving birth to a baby boy. Here are some ways that may help you in conceiving a baby boy. You will need to take care about certain things.

You should be aware of the season that is best for conceiving a baby boy

As far as it’s true, temperature plays a vital role in deciding the baby’s gender. A baby boy is easy to be created in the high – temperature environment and a girl in the low temperature. If you conceive during the summertime, you would have more chances to get a boy. In winter, you are more likely to have a girl. Although there is no enough scientific evidence to show it’s authentic, it can be a reference.

You need to keep the sperm count high

A high sperm count would increase the chance to get a boy. So, when you plan to have a baby, you should avoid sex for 3-7 days before ovulation. This can ensure the father’s sperm count high on your ovulation day.

Time to intercourse and the position

You are suggested to have sex as close to your ovulation. You can use Ovulation Date Calculator to find out your ovulation date if your menstrual period is regular. Also, you can buy ovulation detection kits to test. For baby boy, you’d better have sex no more than 24 hours before ovulation and no more than 12 hours after that.

The rear entry position (also known as the doggy style) and standing up are the best positions to increase the odds of conceiving baby boy because the ways allow for deeper penetration thus increase the chance for the Y sperm penetrating the egg. In addition, the woman had better have five to ten minutes’ rest after intercourse.

The golden age to conceive

It’s said that the older the parents, the more chances to get a girl. The best time for the female to get a baby boy is between 23 and 30. And for the male, the best time is between 30 and 35. If you are plan to get a baby after 30 (for female), and 35 (for male), you would have more chances to get a girl. So, you’d better to give birth to a baby at your golden age to raise the chance of getting a boy.

Quit smoking and drinking

According to scientific research, drinking or smoking helps to reduce the number of male sperm counts. In order to get boys, the fathers-to-be need to have hardy sperms. If drinking or smoking, those hardy ones will be reduced greatly. So, there will be few chances for men who drink or smoke seriously to get baby boys. If you are sure to have the plan of having a boy, better quit smoking and the habit of drinking.