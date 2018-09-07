Share

5th September 2018, the day when Shahid Kapoor and his lady love Mira Rajput welcomed their new baby boy. Finally, the trio got turned into fantastic four. Well, this happiness got doubled as on 7th September Mira celebrated her 24th birthday with her new junior Kapoor and Shahid made it more special by ordering a super delicious and unique cake made by Daffodils Creations.

Daffodils Creation took the pic of the cake to their Instagram account and wrote “This cake was a special gesture by #ShahidKapoor, as a double celebration was in order, the arrival of Jr. Kapoor & 2nd time Mommy #MiraKapoor ‘s Birthday!! As little time as we got to put this cake together, we hope it helped in making their Joyous day that much more Memorable. Wishing #Mira a very #HappyBirthday & many many #Congratulations with Lots of Love and Best Wishes to the entire Family!!”

Well, we all are already fond of the duo’s first kid’s name i.e Misha and after the birth of the baby boy, everyone must be waiting for the name of the newly born. So finally the wait is over and Shahid has shared the name of the junior Kapoor. Shahid tweeted, “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all.” Isn’t that adorable name? In Arabic, the name Zain means grace and beauty.

Talking about the junior Kapoor’s grandpa, Pankaj Kapur, he visited the hospital and while having a chit-chat session with Mumbai Mirror he said “I am very delighted that a new bundle of joy has come to our house. A baby being born in any house is a matter of sheer joy and excitement. Similarly, it is a moment of joy for our family and as the grandfather of the newborn, I am delighted and very proud of my family. I wish Shahid and Mira all the very best and many congratulations.”

He also shared with Mumbai Mirror, “It’s the most delightful thing that can happen to any family. Shahid’s family is now complete. God bless all of them. We are thrilled about the new arrival.” Even second-time-grandmom, Neelima Azeem shared her happiness with Mumbai Mirror and was quoted as saying, “My dearest elder son’s family is now complete, and my daughter-in-law Mira has been so wonderful, brave and strong through the whole process.”

Sharing her views Neelima Azeem said, “Misha has got a brother and her Ishaan chachu has got a nephew now. I’m a hands-on grandmother with Misha and since I’ve had two boys of my own, being with the new member of the family will come naturally to me.” She can’t wait to bring Mira and the new baby home, “Everything was normal so Inshaallah the baby and mother will be home soon.”

