The news of Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia’s wedding came as a surprise to everyone. Before Neha Dhupia, Angad was in a relationship with Nora Fatehi for quite some time. But if rumours are to be believed, then they had parted ways on an ugly note. This was very much made evident when Nora denied Angad’s existence in a recent interview.

In an interview recently, Nora denied even knowing him. “Who is Angad? I don’t even know who Angad Bedi is. I never dated him, so I don’t know what you’re talking about. I have nothing to say about his wedding since I’ve never met him and I don’t care what’s happening in his married life.”

When Nora & Angad were first linked together, Angad had told Mumbai Mirror, “Yes, we have been getting to know each other over the past year. Nora’s a lovely girl. She is doing some great work, and her enthusiasm and positivity inspires me. Let us see how it goes from here.”

However, Angad’s brewing closeness with Neha was one of the major reasons behind his break up with Nora. Now, recently Neha attended an event with her hubby, Angad and Nora was there too. Apparently Neha tried to walk past Nora keeping her head down, and Nora stared her down. Thus, making Angad’s wife uncomfortable.

Denying her relationship with Angad, Nora had shared in an interview with HT earlier this year, “There’s nothing really to say about this because we were never together, to begin with. And I am least bothered by all this stuff [rumours].” She further shared, “I welcome people into my life. If they are genuine, they will stay, and if not, they might just leave. Hypothetically speaking, that’s their loss. I keep it moving. For me, my work, family and fans are the most important; rest is just there.”



