Ranbir and Alia are spreading the magic of their love on everyone these days. The internet is filled with talks about Alia and Ranbir since the time Ranbir, in an interview, confirmed saying: “it’s too new. Let it cook for some time.”

Alia and Ranbir have been spotted a number of times on dinner dates sometimes with their families or friends. Recently we spotted Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor’s family at dinner.

In a recent interview in Delhi with Indian Express Pooja Bhatt (Alia Bhatt’s half-sister) refused to give any information on it.

Pooja Bhatt said she would rather not talk about Alia’s personal life and eventually said: “We should just let that young girl be and enjoy her life because I think she is doing her job of entertaining India and the world really well. So, what she does or does not do in her personal life is really her problem. How she chooses to lead her life is her problem.”

When asked about the rumours about her in the past and her sister she was quoted saying that: “Like I took rumours about me. What was true didn’t bother me and what was not true even that didn’t bother me. And she is a Bhatt after all, and a much-improved Bhatt in that sense. Dealing with her life and her success and her love and her loss and her failures and whatever makes her up with remarkable poise. I think that this is her time in the sun. We should just let that young girl be and enjoy her life because I think she is doing her job of entertaining India and the world really well. So, what she does or does not do in her personal life is really her problem. How she chooses to lead her life is her problem. My father and I have a different approach to it. She has a different approach to it. So, I think we should just let people be who they are.”

Alia and Ranbir are set to showcase their love on the big screen very soon. They are working together on a project with Ayaan Mukherjee Brahmastra. It is a superhero fantasy film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.