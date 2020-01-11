This Is What Rashmi Desai’s Estranged Husband Nandish Sandhu Has To Say About Her Stint In Bigg Boss 13

Rashmi Desai has been grabbing many eyeballs ever since she was locked in the Bigg Boss 13 house. From her ugly fights with ex-flame Sidharth Shukla to her blossoming love with Arhaan Khan, Rashmi has been in the spotlight for personal as well as professional reasons.

At the launch of R-ADDA in Mumbai, Rashmi Desai’s ex-husband Nandish Sandhu was asked her stint and whether he has been following her on the show “I’ve been seeing a lot of updates on social media and news articles on it. But unfortunately, I’m not following anyone. I’ve not been able to watch for the last two seasons. I have followed the earlier seasons but I’ve not been able to see this season at all. In fact, I’ve been approached for Bigg Boss earlier”.

When further probed he had stated, “I have not seen the season so I won’t be able to comment.”

Talking about her divorce, Rashmi had then said, “If Nandish had given his 100 percent to this relationship then nothing would have gone wrong. I have never had any problems with his female friends. I have never doubted him. I was busy with my travel and work. I did not know he was dating someone or not. Even if he is, then he should enjoy. I wish good for his future.”