Share

Tweet

Pin 12 shares

Shahid Kapoor’s Twitter and Instagram was apparently hacked by a Turkish hacker group. Post this, provocative videos and messages were shared in clarifying the role of Khilji in the movie, ‘ Padmaavat’. The tweet posted by the hacker read, “Raja Alaaddin Khilji aise barbar, janwar aur harami aadmi nahi thi jaise aap ko dikhai di!” The hacker even shared a photo of actress Katrina Kaif on Shahid’s account with an ‘I LOVE YOU’ message.

Another tweet contained a video of the title song of Raj Kapoor’s film “Awara”. But his account appears to have been restored now. On his Instagram story, Shahid reacted to the issue and said “Hey guys thank you for the wonderful wishes. My Instagram and Twitter have been hacked. Just got Insta back. My team working on sorting Twitter. So please know it’s not me and avoid any interaction.”

Here’s a good news for you all – Shahid Kapoor welcomed his second child, a baby boy, with wife Mira Rajput on Wednesday evening. Earlier today, Shahid along with his little munchkin Misha was spotted outside Hinduja hospital.

On the professional front, Shahid is gearing up for his upcoming release Batti Gul Meter Chalu, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.