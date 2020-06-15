Since yesterday, internet based life has been loaded up with sympathy messages for Sushant Singh Rajput’s loved ones. The MS Dhoni on-screen character kicked the bucket by self destruction and his downfall has left everybody in stun. Numerous famous people from Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar and numerous others communicated anguish over his passing. Be that as it may, Ankita Lokhande who highlighted with him in Pavitra Rishta is yet to share anything.

Now, Leepakshi revealed how Sushant felt indebted to Ankita for supporting him during his struggling days in a conversation with ETimes. She said, “When we were talking he told me how indebted he was to his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. According to him, she supported him very much when they were on television and during their struggling days. He became a big star. This is a real quality in somebody to look back and even if you are not with that person, appreciate them for what they have done for you. Even though their relationship went sour, he had only good things to say about her. I was really fond of him. When I heard the news I was in disbelief and shaking. He had so many more stories to tell me. We all get busy. He just suddenly decided that okay I am going to go.”

Leepakshi Yellawadi revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t have many friends in the industry and throwing some light on the dark side of the industry, she has continued, “I cannot imagine a person like him coming to a point when he felt it is absolutely worthless. We all feel welcomed and warm in the industry but there is a dark side to it. Most of us don’t have real friends. There are very few people who will tell you and guide you. As far as I know, he had friends who were from a simple background and they were not the film people. He told me that most of his friends are from his school and college but thodi bahut friendship yahan bhi karni padti hai.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavitra Rishta co-star, Parag Tyagi also interviewed with ETimes and revealed how the entire cast of the show including his ex girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande are devastated with the news. Parag has said, “Aai (Usha Nadkarni) can’t stop crying. Manju Shah (Swati Anand), everyone is shattered after hearing the news. All Pavitra Rishta actors were discussing and everyone is asking why? I spoke to Ankita (Lokhande). She is also devastated and everyone is speechless as to how this happened. She was devastated and is unable to believe the news. Everything was good, Chichore was a hit, his new film was coming Bechara, which looked good, why Sushant why. I was watching the teasers of Bechara yesterday. He was so good.”

Sushant, who balanced himself in his loft in Bandra, was experiencing misery for as long as barely any months. According to reports, he was likewise taking treatment at Hinduja Hospital for the equivalent. His memorial service is required to occur today as his relatives have shown up from Patna.