We fondly remember her as Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Although she went on to do many reality TV shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus, actress Shweta Tiwari will always be remembered as Prerna. Her performance in the long-running TV soap opera ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ won her many accolades and recognition across the county. The show remains one of the most popular TV shows of all times, to date.

After a decade of it going off-air, Kasauti Zindagi Ki is returning on small-screen and fans just can’t keep calm. Many wanted Shweta to play Prerna again but the producers’ decision was to revamp the entire cast and plot. Erica Fernandes has stepped in the shoes of Shweta and will be seen playing the role of Prerna. ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan’ fame Parth Samthaan is rumoured to play Anurag.

When the initial reports of Kasauti Zindagi Ki reboot surfaced the media, Shweta Tiwari’s teen daughter Palak was rumoured to be considered for the lead role. Shweta recently confirmed to Hindustan Times that her daughter was indeed offered the role of Prerna.

She told the daily, “In fact, everybody was saying, even from Balaji (production house) that she should do it. It was she who said ‘No Mom, I don’t think I can do a daily soap and work day in and day out. I cannot do that at this point in time’. And not only Kasautii, many other television shows were offered to her, she said no to every show. She said ‘Right now I don’t want to do it. Even if I have to do it, then I’ll do it later’.”Shweta’s husband Abhinav Kohli, too, had revealed a couple of months back that his daughter is not doing the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot.

It will be exciting to see Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan essaying the role of Prerna and Anurag. Another popular character of the show Komolika, which was earlier played by actress Urvashi Dholakia, is making the fans curious. No actress has been finalised as of yet for the role. There were strong rumours that Hina Khan had been approached by the producers, but there hasn’t been any confirmation about the same.



