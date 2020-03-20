This Man Predicted Corona Virus 7 Years Ago, Now He’s Mysteriously Disappeared!

Share

Coronavirus labelled a pandemic by WHO, is considered one of the deadliest and scariest things to have happened to the world after the World War II. Thousands have died till date and even the biggest of the medical experts have found themselves helpless in finding a vaccine for this disease. No one could’ve stopped this and today people are going for self-quarantine, professing social distancing and much more to ensure they are safe. But did you know that a Twitter user had clearly claimed that he knew corona is coming for all!

While Social media networks are filled with the posts of Covid-19 and how a person should save him/herself from the virus. But there is one tweet which is giving a rude shock to netizens. We know many people who can make almost correct predictions about the future but you will be surprised to know that there’s a person who has predicted about coronavirus seven years ago. The name of the person is Marco (Twitter handle – @Marco_Acortes) and he tweeted, “Corona virus….its coming” on 3 June 2013.

Corona virus….its coming — Marco (@Marco_Acortes) June 3, 2013

The tweet has gone viral and till now, it has been retweeted for more than 61K times while 111K people have liked it. What is more surprising is the fact that the last tweet made by Marco was in 2016.

Twitter has been flooded with reactions on this tweet and while many users expressed surprise, there was one user who felt that the person who made this tweet hacked Twitter and changed the date. One user tried to play this tweet down by telling that coronavirus has been in the world for a long time and SARS is also a type of a coronavirus. SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) is also a contagious and fatal disease which also started in China in the year 2002 but the good thing is that it was controlled quickly.