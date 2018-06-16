It’s been seven years that Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber got married in a Sikh and Jewish wedding ceremony and since then the couple is constantly giving major relationship goals. The understanding and bond they share undoubtedly make them one of the most compatible couples of the tinsel town. Sunny and Daniel never cared about criticism and lived the way they want. The couple also recently inspired their fans by adopting a one-year-old baby girl and also they opted for surrogacy for further completing their family. The cupids named their baby girl Nisha Kaur Weber and also they named their cute twins as Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.



Just a day before father’s day, proud daddy, Daniel, shared an adorable picture on his Instagram handle with his two little bundles of joy. In the Picture, Daniel is lying shirtless on a bed and with his hands, he is handling both of his sons on the sides. He also captioned the picture and wrote, “Life!!!”



Daniel and Sunny announced the arrival of their little munchkins, Asher and Noah on March 5, 2018, on their respective social media handles. Sharing their ‘family picture’, Daniel captioned it as, “Say Hello to Noah and Asher Weber!!! The next chapter of life!!! Karen, Nisha, Noah, Asher and Me!!!!! Proud!!!”.

Sunny also shared the same picture on her social media and captioned it as, “God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possibly be having 3 children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!”



When Sunny was asked about her motherhood and surrogacy, she remarked that she always wanted to have a family but in work pressure, it never happened and now she is very happy to be a proud mother of three kids. She also added that she feels very blissful. Also, Daniel is the power of her, he understands and supports her in fulfilling her dreams and aspirations.

Indeed, we must say they make a perfect family!

What do you think of the trio picture of Sunny’s family? Tell us in the comment section below.