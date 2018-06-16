The multi-starrer and big budgeted ‘Race 3’ finally released yesterday with all the fanfare. It stars superstar Salman Khan in the lead role so obviously, the bar was set too high for this film. Most people predicted that the film would do really well and be a blockbuster. RAcE 3 is expected to add another feather in Salman’s hat.

However, Race 3 is getting mixed reviews from the audience. While there are many praises and applauds for the film, it is also receiving a lot of flak for its shallow storyline and unbelievable plot.

The story revolves around a family which is involved in criminal activities and is ruthless and vindictive when it comes to business matters. There are twists and turns in the story as every character’s real face and intention is revealed as the plot thickens and the story moves towards an equally gripping and intense climax.

Sounds good so far, right? Wrong. Despite the intriguing storyline, Race 3 has failed to live up to the expectations. Twitterati, as usual, has some very interesting stuff to say about the film.

An old uncle had some really useful insights for the film and he shared them with no filter at all. He spoke about the film about how he actually felt after watching it and we can’t stop laughing. WAtch what he actually said:

Uncle with the Best Review of #Race3 … 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B2h9hAQFj1 — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) June 16, 2018

Here’s what the citizens of Twitter have got to say about Race 3:

This woman loved the film

Wow what a film #Race3 was, absolutely mind blowing, so many twists. Loved every minute of it. Well done to the whole team 😀 — karenjit kaur kamal (@karenjitkamal) June 15, 2018

This guy, on the other hand, thought the film was ‘horrible’

#Race3 is UNBELIEVABLY HORRIBLE. Expected it to be a BAD FILM, but it turned out to be WORSE. This one will CRASH like never before from Monday/Tuesday – Even Rs 150 crore will be a STRUGGLE! @BeingSalmanKhan WHY? WHY? WHY? WHY? WHY? WHY? WHY? WHY? WHY? WHY? WHY? — Himesh (@himeshmankad) June 16, 2018

He feels he is ‘bewakoof’ to have watched the film

Salman khan says one dialogue in the movie ‘Bewafooki ka koi ilaz nai hai’ i guess it was meant for people like me who went to watch the movie. #Race3 — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) June 15, 2018

Meanwhile, the leading film journalist and reviewer Taran Adarsh said this:

#OneWordReview…#Race3: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️

All that glitters is not gold… Remo D’souza misses the golden opportunity! pic.twitter.com/xTpbO3tyYH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 15, 2018

Rajeev Masand, another popular and leading Bollywood journalist didn’t find the film all too interesting

Popular stand-up comedian Atul Khatri also quipped in:

It's called #Race3 because it is 3 times worse than what #Race was — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) June 15, 2018

Thi person thinks that RAce 3 has spoiled the ‘Race’ franchise

#Race3: Horriblemaxx! Bhai is reduced to a joke in this complete crapbuster, and Remo D'Souza makes a mockery of the franchise made famous by Abbas Mustan. Real shame. — Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) June 15, 2018

This guy has a funny take on the film:

Another witty take on Race 3

Race 3 reviews are more entertaining than Race 3 #Race3 #Race3Review — Aarti (@aartivyaspatel) June 15, 2018

This guy compared Race 3 to a highly atrocious movie ‘Jaani Dushman’

#Race3 was ridiculously hilarious. The best worst movie since Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani. It's exactly what you had expected from it. Soo bad that it's good. — ㅤnαkul.ㅤ (@itsNaCool) June 15, 2018

Interestingly, fans of Salman Khan also found the movie disappointing

1st half of #Race3 is the worst part ever happened in any film industry . Note: This film is strictly for Rickshaw wala, labour & psycho people . #disappoint pic.twitter.com/mzsSKnZ4zH — Salman Universe 🌍 (@SalmanUniverse1) June 15, 2018

This guy feels that Race 3 will result in casualties