Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla sealed the deal on 21st June, 2018 by taking wedding vows and tying the knot with each other. The couple who was dating for almost three years decided to take the plunge and settle down. They gave their relationship a new meaning by vowing to be together for eternity.

Rubina and Abhinav’s wedding was undoubtedly Television industry’s dreamiest wedding ever. Their wedding pictures sent the netizens into a meltdown. Their wedding was what dreams and fairytales are made of. Their mutual love and adoration for each other make us believe in true love and the fact that somewhere someone is made just for you.

Rubina looked nothing less than a princess on her wedding day in her gorgeous lehenga and Abhinav’s pastel sherwani was perfectly complementing her outfit. It has been two days since the two got married and currently, the newlyweds are enjoying some downtime in Shimla with their close friends.

Yesterday, Rubina and Abhinav were spotted strolling around the streets of Shimla with their friends. It was their first outing as a married couple together. Rubina was looking lovely in sindoor.

Today we got out hands on this exclusive video that one of their friends shared on social media. In the video, the whole gang seems to be hanging out together and singing their hearts out to the tunes of the latest romantic song ‘Dil Diyaan Gallan’. The couples are seemed to be snuggling cosily together in the garden and chilling.

Watch the videos here:

Part 1-

Part 2-

We are melting at their cuteness. Look how lovingly Rubina is serenading her hubby Abhinav while he is lost in his own thoughts. Aren’t they adorable?