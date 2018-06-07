Virat Kholi and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a fairytale wedding last year in Italy, away from the intervention of paparazzi. Since then the couple has been very busy with their professional life. The duo went to South Africa for their honeymoon as Virat had some work commitment in the state.

Anushka who was shooting for the movie Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the United States of America returned to the country after the schedule got completed. Virat, on the other hand, was also seen in a rest mood as the IPL got over.

Virat and Anushka are fitness freak and follow a strict workout regime. This can also be seen as Virat posted a video on his Instagram handle and we can’t stop gushing over them as the cupids are looking so adorable. In the video, they are seen sweating out together and the caption reads, “Training together makes it even better.”

“So guys doing another session of strength and mobility and look who I have with me. Working out like a boss. Having fun in the gym and she’s killing it- going on and on and on. She can do more cardio than me,” Virat says in the video, while Anushka blushes and says ‘Rubbish’.

Rapper Badshah commented on the post and wrote, “Loved the way she said Rubbish.”

Check out their workout video right here:

Aren’t they setting perfect couple goals?

Recently, captain Kohli also took up the fitness initiative by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore. Virat completed the challenge and nominated wife Anushka Sharma. He posted on Twitter, “I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same.#HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay.”

Anushka accepted the challenge and had shared a video of her working out at the gym. She also called Virat “Bubs” in that video. When Anushka was asked about calling bubs in the video she said, ‘I fondly call him with that name’. Moreover, Virat also revealed Anushka’s nickname on national television by saying, “Nushki is really honest.”

While a few weeks ago, Anushka celebrated her first birthday after marriage, Virat gave her a lovely surprise. She could not stop thanking Virat for showering all the love on her. She shared a cute picture of the two and captioned it as, “Best birthday with the bestest, kindest, bravest man in the world. Love you for making it so special my love.”