We have seen Jaya Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan’s bond as a mother-child relationship in movies. However, it is not restricted to the screen, King Khan likewise shares a warm bond with the whole Bachchan tribe. To such an extent that Shah Rukh’s most youthful child, AbRam Khan believes that Amitabh Bachchan is his Dadaji! It must be referenced here that Jaya Bachchan as well, treats Shah Rukh Khan as her own child and has a ‘soul connect’ with him.

To give you a recap, according to the reports, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had a contention at Katrina Kaif’s birthday slam in 2008, and the last wound up offering unseemly remarks on Salman’s past lady friends, principally on Aishwarya Rai. Afterward, Jaya Bachchan was gotten some information about Shah Rukh Khan’s comments on her little girl in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and him going to the debut of Abhishek Bachchan starrer, Drona.

Sharing how she has a soft spot for Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan had expressed, “Yes. Abhishek called him and said, ‘Sir, it will make a huge difference to me if you arrive.’ And he did, which I think is very gracious of him. I have a weakness for Shah Rukh.”

Remarking on Shah Rukh’s comments against Aishwarya during his huge battle with Salman and in the event that she blames him for anything, Jaya ji was cited as saying, “Of course, I do. I haven’t had the opportunity to discuss it with him, and I am going to speak to him about it. If he was at my home, I would have slapped him, just as I would my own son. But I have connected with him in my soul, and that’s it.”

In 2014, after the arrival of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan starrer film, Happy New Year, Jaya Bachchan in a meeting remarked on the film and called it ‘strange’. Discussing the equivalent, the Sholay star expressed, “HNY is the most nonsensical film I’ve seen in recent years. I said that to the film’s lead actor as well. I watched it only because Abhishek was part of it. I told him he’s a great actor if he can act stupid in front of the camera like that. I can’t be part of what is being done in films these days and hence I don’t do films anymore.”

At the point when Shah Rukh was approached to remark on the equivalent, he had shared, “No I am not angry. There’s no trouble, it’s actually embarrassing. They are big people. They are senior to me not just professionally. It looks very odd to be talking like this when there is no reason. I am not angry. I have no reason to be angry.”